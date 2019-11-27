Palmeiras whizkid Gabriel Veron is attracting major Premier League interest.

Palmeiras whizkid Gabriel Veron is attracting major Premier League interest.

A star at this month’s U17 World Cup, Veron could yet be lost to Palmeiras next year when he turns 18.

Corriere dello Sport says Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all in contact with intermediaries for Veron.

The 17-year-old recently signed a new deal with Palmeiras to 2024.

And Globo Esporte says the contract carries a buyout clause of €6m.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories