Palmeiras whizkid Gabriel Veron is attracting major Premier League interest.

Man City, Man United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all interested in Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Veron – named the best player at the U17 World Cup. Veron has signed a new deal with Palmeiras. Clubs would have to spend €100m to sign him. [@CorSport via @Sport_Witness] pic.twitter.com/RzAJs38LND — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) November 25, 2019

A star at this month’s U17 World Cup, Veron could yet be lost to Palmeiras next year when he turns 18.

Corriere dello Sport says Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all in contact with intermediaries for Veron.

Gabriel Veron treinando na Academia de Futebol com o elenco profissional do Palmeiras ✅ pic.twitter.com/ceuRbdftPf — Murilo Dias (@mmurilodias) November 26, 2019

The 17-year-old recently signed a new deal with Palmeiras to 2024.

And Globo Esporte says the contract carries a buyout clause of €6m.