A statement reveals the breach but said the club’s IT defence system had brought the issue under control.

The attack by criminals has been described as a “sophisticated” operation.

Manchester United have been hit by a cyber attack on their systems but say they are not “currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers”.

First on the list to to-dos today is beating West Brom at home in the Premier League — but United confirmed the hacking on Friday evening and said all systems needed for the match remained secure.

A statement from Manchester United read: “Manchester United can confirm that the club has experienced a cyber attack on our systems. The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimise the ongoing IT disruption.

“Although this is a sophisticated operation by organised cyber criminals, the club has extensive protocols and procedures in place for such an event and had rehearsed for this eventuality. Our cyber defences identified the attack and shut down affected systems to contain the damage and protect data.





“Club media channels, including our website and app, are unaffected and we are not currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers.

“We are confident that all critical systems required for matches to take place at Old Trafford remain secure and operational and that tomorrow’s game against West Bromwich Albion will go ahead.”

The club’s website and app continued working as normal so that doesn’t seem to have been breached either.

Forensic tracing is being carried out in an attempt to establish further detail about the attack, as it would be great to hold the hackers responsible for their actions.

Solskjaer’s side are set to host West Brom at Old Trafford later today, so thankfully nothing was done to have an impact on the status of that match.

After a rocky start to the season we sit 14th in the league — eight points behind leaders Leicester City but with a game in hand.

Inconsistency is this side’s biggest fault.