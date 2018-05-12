Jose Mourinho’s assistant Rui Faria will leave Manchester United at the end of the season, the club have announced.

Faria has worked with Mourinho for 17 years but will vacate his position after the FA Cup final on May 19.

Mourinho, who will add Michael Carrick to his backroom staff this summer, said he “respects” Faria’s decision to leave Old Trafford and hinted he could now be set for a manager’s job.

“The kid is now a man,” Mourinho said. “The intelligent student is now a football expert, ready for a successful career as a manager.

“I will miss my friend and that is the hardest thing for me, but his happiness is more important and, of course, I respect his decision, especially because I know that we will always be together.”

Faria has been linked with the Arsenal job when Arsene Wenger leaves his post after Sunday’s trip to Huddersfield. But the 42-year-old, who has worked with Mourinho at Uniao Leiria, Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and United, has suggested he will take a break first.

“After a lot of consideration, and with a very heavy heart, I have decided the time is right for me to move on,” he said. “I have had 17 years of incredible and unforgettable experiences.

“However, I have felt for some time that I would like to spend much more quality time with my family before pursuing any new challenge in my professional life. My heartfelt thanks go to the manager, Jose Mourinho, for the belief he had in me, all those years ago, when it all was just a student dream.

“I would like to thank him for the opportunity and confidence, for the knowledge and experience, but most importantly for his friendship.

“I would also like to thank Manchester United and all the clubs where I have had the privilege of working during this period. I would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to all the staff and players who, in different ways, have made an important contribution to my growth as a person and as a professional.”