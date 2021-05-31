Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho.

The former Manchester City youth product remained at the Westfalenstadion last summer despite a protracted transfer saga, but he is thought to be United’s priority target once again this time around.

With Dortmund thought to have lowered their asking price for Sancho to £80m, a recent report claimed that the Red Devils prefer to sign the England international over rumoured targets Harry Kane and Erling Braut Haaland.





Now, German outlet Sport1 claims that Sancho has already agreed personal terms with United following talks with the club last year, so it is now up to the Red Devils to negotiate a fee with Dortmund.

While the Glazer family are allegedly not prepared to spend big on United transfers this summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is thought to have told the powers-that-be that Sancho’s arrival would see the club challenge for major honours.

Sancho scored 16 goals and assisted 20 more across all competitions for Dortmund in the 2021-22 season, and his BVB deal expires in two years’ time.