Manchester United have reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Brazil international midfielder Fred, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

Fred underwent a medical at Carrington on Monday and is expected to sign a four-year deal at Old Trafford to become Jose Mourinho’s first signing of the summer.

ESPN reports the deal for the 25-year-old is worth around €55 million, which could rise to €60m with add-ons.

United saw off competition from Manchester City to land Fred, who is set to move to the Premier League after five seasons in Ukraine.

City were close to landing Fred in January, sources said, before Pep Guardiola turned his attention to Napoli’s Italy international Jorginho.

Mourinho made signing a central midfielder his top priority this summer after Michael Carrick’s decision to retire.

Once personal terms are finalised, he will compete for a place in United’s midfield next season with Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay.

Fred made his senior debut for Internacional in 2012 before moving to Shakhtar in 2013. He featured in a 1-0 defeat to United at Old Trafford in December 2013 in the Champions League groups stages.

He has been capped eight times by Brazil after making his international debut in 2014 and is part of the squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Brazil start their campaign against Switzerland in Rostov on June 17.