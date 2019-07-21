<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United have agreed to sign Leicester defender Harry Maguire in a deal worth £80m.

That’s according to both the Independent and Bleacher Report, who report on Sunday that the England international is expected to officially become a United player imminently.

The transfer fee is thought to be around £70m up front with approximately £10m to follow in bonuses later down the line.

Maguire is understood to have told the Foxes he wanted to leave last week having also attracted interest from United’s local rivals Manchester City this summer.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to partner the 26-year-old alongside Victor Lindelöf in a formidable back four which will see Aaron Wan-Bissaka deployed at right-back and Luke Shaw at left-back in the coming campaign.

Maguire is set to be the third new arrival at Old Trafford this summer and according to the Independent, the club are also working on a deal to sign highly-rated Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes.