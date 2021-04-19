



Bruno Fernandes has hit out at Manchester United over their involvement in the Super League breakaway.

Fernandes shared a post from Portuguese teammate Daniel Podence which appeared to condemn the proposed breakaway.

Podence’s post read: “The ball. The song. The dream. The Zidane’s volley… Kaka’s solo… Liverpool in Athens… Ole in Barcelona… Cris and Seedorf… There some (sic) things we just can’t really pay for.”





Fernandes, whose club Manchester United are one of the driving forces behind plans for the European Super League, responded to Podence’s post with the words: “Enorme (Enormous).”

The Portuguese midfielder then shared the post to his own Instagram story with the caption: “Dreams can’t be [bought],” alongside a heart and three clapping emojis.