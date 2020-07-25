



Manchester City want defender Tosin Adarabioyo to sign a new deal with the club, and are encouraging the academy graduate that he can compete for first-team opportunities next season, claims 90min.

Adarabioyo (22) has spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship. In his 35 appearances for the Lancashire club, the English defender has made a big impression.

His reading of the game, ability on the ball and creative role from the heart of the Blackburn defence has won him much admiration among the ‘Rovers faithful. He has also chipped in with 3 goals and 1 assist.





90min’s report suggests it is not only Blackburn’s fans that have been impressed. Several Premier League sides have enquired about Adarabioyo’s future, they say, and City have been sufficiently impressed to offer the prospect of first-team opportunities.

The City academy graduate is entering the final 12 months of his deal, and the club hope to win Adarabioyo’s commitment. This may just be to ensure a larger transfer fee when he is sold, but with City’s defensive issues, perhaps Pep Guardiola is willing to see how Tosin fares in pre-season.