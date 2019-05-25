<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has reacted after scoring his first international goal for Nigeria in the 4-0 win over Qatar in the ongoing 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.

The 19-year-old who switch his international allegiance from England to the West African nation prior to the summer tournament but the youngster got the third goal for Paul Aigbogun side after the break on 68 minutes.

Born in Manchester, the attacking midfielder became provisionally cap-tied to Nigeria following his maiden appearance for the West African giants on Friday evening.

”I scored my first goal for Nigeria in my very first game for the team. I’m over the moon. We gave it our all today,” Dele-Bashiru told Fifa website. ”We’re a strong side and have got a lot of technically gifted players. I think we can go a long way at this tournament.”

Dele-Bashiru represented England at U16 level before committing his international future to Nigeria.