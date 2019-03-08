



Sergio Aguero has been named Premier League player of the month for February after his seven goals helped Manchester City return to the top of the table.

The Argentine scored two hat-tricks and moved to the top of the Premier League scoring charts as City won all four of their games to overtake Liverpool in the title race.

It is the sixth time that Aguero has won the award, but the first this season for City’s record goalscorer.

Aguero began the month by scoring all three goals as City defeated Arsenal 3-1 at the Etihad, before failing to find the net in a 2-0 victory at Everton three days later.

He was back to his very best as City thrashed Chelsea 6-0, claiming the eleventh Premier League hat-trick of his career to equal Alan Shearer’s all-time record.

The 30-year-old’s composure was on show once more as he scored the only goal of the game to ensure City ended the month with a victory over West Ham.

That goal took Aguero’s tally for the season to 18, taking him one ahead of Mohamed Salah, with Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a goal further back.

City’s league form was made all the more impressive by their progress in other competitions, as they maintained their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple.

A penalty-shootout victory over Chelsea at Wembley saw City retain the Carabao Cup, a first-leg triumph at Schalke put them on course for the Champions League quarter-finals, while they also advanced to the last eight of the FA Cup.

Another victory – at Bournemouth – to start March has left City a point clear of Liverpool with nine games remaining.