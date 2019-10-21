<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Riyad Mahrez has stated David Silva is the Manchester City teammate he would love to learn from.

The Spaniard has been a loyal servant at Etihad Stadium since 2010, with his passing and technical prowess translating to 72 goals and 134 assists.

The 33-year old’s ability to pick out small pockets of space is what Mahrez would like to emulate.

“Maybe David [Silva]. He can play in such small spaces. I would take that from David,” Mahrez told the Manchester Evening News.

“He is the best at this I think, one of the best in the world.”

Mahrez also joked Benjamin Mendy as the teammate he would pick if he was stranded in the desert because he speaks French.

“I’d take my friend Ben [Mendy]. I don’t know whether he’d be good but we can speak French – fluent and quick – if we had to save each other.”

Manchester City were 2-0 victors at Crystal Palace over the weekend and cut the deficit at the top to six points after leaders Liverpool drew at Manchester United.

The Citizens will look to make it three wins in as many Champions League games when they host debutants Atlanta on Tuesday night.