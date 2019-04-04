<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he expects 18-year-old Phil Foden to play a key role in the side over the next decade and will be more involved in the first team next season.

The Stockport-born teenager, who has been with the club since eight years made his first Premier League start in City’s 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Wednesday.

“I’m happy with the way he plays. He could have scored two goals, he’s exceptional,” Guardiola told reporters.

Several highly-rated teenagers, frustrated at limited involvement, have moved on in search of regular first-team football.

However, Foden signed a new City contract until 2024 in December and Guardiola said the midfielder would get his chance.

“It’s not easy for him with (David) Silva, Bernardo (Silva), (Ilkay) Gundogan, (Kevin) De Bruyne, but he wants to be here, he’s delighted to be here,” he said.

“I assure you, next year, he will play more minutes. That’s the process. For the next decade, he will be important.”