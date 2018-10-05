



Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been called up to the England Under-21 squad for the first time.

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson – on loan at Hoffenheim – and Leicester midfielder Harvey Barnes, who is on loan at West Brom, are also included.

The trio have been selected for this month’s final two Euro 2019 qualifiers against Andorra and Scotland.

England top group four and need a point from the two games to reach next year’s tournament in Italy and San Marino.

Foden, 18, was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s most valuable player when England won the Under-17 World Cup last year and he was called “a special guy” by manager Pep Guardiola after he scored his first senior goal in City’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Oxford last month.

The Under-21s will first host Andorra at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium on 11 October (19.45 BST) before travelling to Edinburgh, where they face Scotland at Tynecastle Park (17:30) on 16 October,

With three teenagers in Gareth Southgate’s latest England senior squad, Under-21s boss Aidy Boothroyd pointed to the importance of younger players.

“I really believe our system is working to benefit all of our players at the moment and it all starts at the top, when you’ve got a manager like Gareth,” he said.

“He believes in youth, the system that we have and the way that we work, so when the senior team get injuries, his first thought is to call me and look into the Under-21s squad. There’s never been a better time to be an England player.”

Full England Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Southampton), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United, on loan from Manchester United), Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Jake Clarke-Salter (Vitesse Arnhem, on loan from Chelsea), Dael Fry (Middlesbrough), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Ezri Konsa (Brentford), Fikayo Tomori (Derby County, on loan from Chelsea), Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders: Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Leicester City), Lewis Cook (AFC Bournemouth), Tom Davies (Everton), Kieran Dowell (Everton), Josh Onomah (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa, on loan from Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Ademola Lookman (Everton), Reiss Nelson (Hoffenheim, on loan from Arsenal), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham), Dominic Solanke (Liverpool)