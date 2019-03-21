



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is eyeing a summer move for Ghana international Thomas Partey as a replacement for fans favourite and midfield enforcer Fernandinho.

The Ghana midfielder is under contract at the Metropolitano until 2023 and has a clause of 80 million euros but the City boss sees him as the perfect fit.

Guardiola is on the look-out for a medium-term replacement for Fernandinho, who at 33 cannot be expected to be the driving force of Manchester City’s midfield indefinitely but who remains one of Guardiola’s key players.

With a view to the future, the former Barcelona manager has been keeping tabs on Thomas and is reportedly considering a bid this summer with an overhaul of Atlético’s playing staff on the cards.

However, Atlético are not keen on losing the Black Stars skipper and are preparing to offer the 25-year-old, who has made 24 appearances for Atlético in all competitions this season, an improved contract to ward off suitors from the Premier League and Serie A.