Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new deal which will keep him at the club until 2021.

The 47-year-old Spaniard led City to the Premier League title with a record 100 points last season.

The contract extension means his deal with City is the longest commitment the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has made to a club since starting his managerial career in 2008.

“I am so happy and excited. It’s a pleasure to work here,” he said.

“I enjoy working with our players every day and we will try to do our best together in the coming years. As a manager, you have to feel good to be with the players – and I feel good.”

Guardiola’s side won the League Cup in 2018, beating Arsenal 3-0 in the final, before claiming the league title by 19 points from rivals Manchester United.

City scored 106 goals and claimed 32 wins, both Premier League records, as they dropped only 14 points in the league all season.

They were beaten by Wigan Athletic in the fifth round of the FA Cup and were knocked out by Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“I will focus on the desire of my players to become a better team and every day that’s what I will try to do – to improve on the pitch and improve our players,” added Guardiola.

“We have a young squad with an average age of 23 and we want to keep taking steps forward and maintain the levels we’ve achieved this season.”

City are aiming to build a dynasty to rival that of Manchester United, who won 13 of the first 21 Premier Leagues titles under former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Guardiola – who became City manager on a three-year deal in the summer of 2016 – honoured his contracts at previous clubs Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

In his debut season at the Etihad, the team finished third in the Premier League, were knocked out of the FA Cup in the semi-finals and exited both the Champions League and EFL Cup at the last-16 stage.

Chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak described the season as “disappointing”, but the club moved to a different level in the campaign that has just finished.

“In his two seasons with us, he has fostered an incredible spirit within the squad and significantly contributed to our progress both on and off the field,” said Al-Mubarak on Thursday.

“I am very much looking forward to the continued impact of his work and to fulfilling our shared ambitions in the coming seasons.”