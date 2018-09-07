Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has left Germany’s team hotel for “private reasons” and will not be available for Sunday’s friendly with Peru.

Sane was left out of Germany’s squad for the World Cup in Russia.

However, he made a brief substitute appearance in Thursday’s Uefa Nations League goalless draw with France.

Germany tweeted on Friday that after discussions with head coach Joachim Low, “Leroy Sane has left the team hotel in Munich for private reasons”.

International team-mate Toni Kroos claimed earlier this week Sane was not fulfilling his potential and must improve his attitude.

“Sometimes you have the feeling with Leroy’s body language that it’s all the same if we win or lose,” Real Madrid midfielder Kroos said.

“He’s a player who has everything you need to be a world-class player but sometimes you have to tell him he has to perform better.”