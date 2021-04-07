



Sergio Aguero is willing to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, the UK Telegraph reports.

The Argentina striker’s exit from the Etihad this summer has already been confirmed.

And Aguero is keen to remain in the Premier League, rather than move abroad.





It is believed the 33-year-old would be willing to join Spurs this summer, even if they miss out on the Champions League next season.

Aguero arrived in England in 2011 and is enjoying his football in the country.

Barcelona are also keen on the player, in a bid to reunite him with compatriot Lionel Messi.