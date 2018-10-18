



Kevin De Bruyne is close to returning for Manchester City and will have a late fitness test ahead of Burnley’s visit on Saturday, Sky Sports reports.

The Belgium midfielder remained at City over the international break, having not played since injuring his knee on the opening weekend of the season against Arsenal.

He returned to training ahead of City’s last Premier League game against Liverpool and Pep Guardiola considered the midfielder for selection, though he ultimately did not make the matchday squad.

The 27-year-old previously outlined next month’s Manchester derby, as his the date he was targeting for a return.

But it is understood he will be assessed over the next 48 hours to determine if he will be involved against Burnley this weekend.

That fixture is the first of seven games in 23 days for City, including home and away Champions League games against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk and a Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Concerns remain over City full-back Danilo, who appeared to suffer an ankle injury during Brazil’s friendly against Argentina on Tuesday night.