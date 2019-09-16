(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 06, 2018 Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has an unsuccessful shot during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England.Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne, a pivotal figure in Manchester City's title-winning campaign, will be out of action for three months because of a knee injury, the club said on August 17, 2018. The 27-year-old midfielder -- who scored eight goals and provided 16 assists as City romped to the title last season -- will not have to undergo surgery on the injury which he suffered in training on Wednesday. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS /
Agence France-Presse

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has insisted he isn’t concerned about Liverpool’s early lead in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost ground to the leaders following a surprise 3-2 defeat at Norwich City on Saturday.

It was the second time the defending champions have dropped points this season, after drawing with Tottenham Hotspur in their second match of the current campaign.

And it saw the Reds extend their gap at the top of the table to five points after Jurgen Klopp’s side came from behind against Newcastle to win their 14th consecutive league game.

However, after helping his team claim the title last season by overturning an even bigger points deficit, De Bruyne said he is not worried about the losing ground to their rivals so early in the season.

He said: “Last season we were seven points behind – it happens.

“Of course we want to win every game but it is difficult.

“You have to respect the other team and when they do well. They do well and that is it.

“It will be tough, the next seven months, like last year. It never stops. It is our job and sometimes it is hard but you have to take it on the chin.

“We lost four games out of 38 last season and that is a good record. We can still win this season with the same points at the end of this season.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories