Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2023.

Jesus, 21, arrived at Etihad Stadium from Brazilian club Palmeiras for £27m in January 2017 and scored seven goals in 11 games in his debut season.

He netted 17 goals as City won the Premier League and the Carabao Cup last term.

He started every game as Brazil reached this summer’s World Cup quarter-finals, where they lost to Belgium.

Jesus has struggled with injury at City, breaking a metatarsal in his foot and suffering a knee injury.

He has described joining the club as the “best decision I’ve made in my life”.

Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Gabriel is undoubtedly one of the best young forwards in world football.”

City face last season’s FA Cup winners Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday (15:00 BST kick-off).