Manchester City are reportedly withdrawing their interest in Argentine youngster Thiago Almada after seeing their latest bid rejected.

Velez Sarsfield star Almada has been dubbed the ‘new Lionel Messi’ by some sections of the press in South America having burst on to the scene last season.

City had made a bid of €12m for the 18-year-old but Ole say that the Premier League champions have officially withdrawn their offer.

Almada only has one year left on his contract at Velez Sarsfield and with a new deal yet to be agreed, would be available for free this time next year.

Ole quote an unnamed City official, who reportedly said: “A very good offer for a player who will be free in less than a year.

“We’re withdrawing. We weren’t going to pay the clause when the player has less than one year left to go free.”