Manchester City have won the 2019 FA Community Shield after beating Liverpool 5-4 on penalty shootout
Gabriel Jesus scored the decisive kick, after Georginio Wijnaldum missed the second kick for the Reds.
Raheem Sterling had scored for the Citizens in the 12th minute, before Joel Matip scored the equalizer in 77 minutes during regulation time.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]