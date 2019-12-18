<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané is reportedly hoping to join Bayern Munich in the January transfer window.

Bayern had two bids rejected for Sané this summer, before he was ruled out for between six-none months with a cruciate ligament tear in August.

But according to well sourced Sportbild journalist Christian Falk, the 23-year-old has every intention of joining the Bundesliga champions next month.

City manager Pep Guardiola revealed on Tuesday that Sané had returned to the training field, completing an individual session for the first time in five months.

“That was the next step, to go to pitch,” Guardiola he told reporters. “Then he will train with us and then full sessions.

“Leroy being back to full fitness would be great for us.”

The Premier League champions face League One side Oxford United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.