Manchester City have reportedly warned Newcastle that they would not welcome an approach for assistant Mikel Arteta.

The Magpies are on the lookout for a successor to Rafa Benítez after confirming he will leave the club on June 30.

According to Chronicle Live, a ‘senior City source’ has already informed Newcastle to keep their hands off, despite Arteta remaining tight-lipped.

Arteta has played a key role in the champions’ success under Pep Guardiola, and many club insiders feel he could succeed the Catalan one day.

It’s understood that the north east club will not be approaching any potential candidates until next month.

Patrick Vieira, Roberto Martínez and David Moyes have also been linked with the St James’ Park hot-seat.