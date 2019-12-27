<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City have been officially recognised as the Premier League team of the decade ahead of the rest of England’s big six clubs, according to The Sun.

City rivals Manchester United were the current champions coming into the 2010s, while City had not lifted the top-flight title since 1968.

However, the Blues 2008 Abu Dhabi takeover brought a turn around and the club have since averaged a piece of silverware each year this decade.

City won the first of their four league titles in 2012 under Robert Mancini, the next with Manuel Pellegrini in 2014, and then back-to-back Guardiola inspired seasons.

They also became the first side to attain 100 points in a single season in 2018, helping boost their total points tally this decade to 815.

The main rivals to City’s 2010s success are local rivals United, who have won two titles during that period, the last of which in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final year in charge in 2013.

However United have struggled since the Ferguson’s retirement, with a spate of fifth and sixth place finishes dragging down their total to 741.

Just behind United in third is Chelsea, who have amassed 737 with two Premier League titles this decade.

Ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures, the Blues have actually won one more league game than United in the same amount of games.

Liverpool have also seen their fortunes transformed in the 2010s, recovering from Europa League finishes to now competing for the title.

The Reds ended up runners-up back in May – the highest in English top-flight history for a second-place team – and have a total of 704.

They will be looking to end their long wait for the league title which they last won in the 1989/1990 season.

And completing the lineup are Arsenal whose last league title was in the 2003/2004 season when they went unbeaten, and Tottenham Hotspur who have not won the top flight in over 50 years.