



Departing Manchester City veteran striker Sergio Aguero has set his terms for his next move.

Aguero will leave City this summer when his contract expires after 11 years with the Premier League champions-elect.

read also:Guardiola gives Aguero transfer blessing to join Man City rivals





The Argentine has been in contact with Juventus and Barcelona about next season and both clubs know his personal demands.

Gazzetta dello Sport says the 32 year-old wants a deal for €12m-a-season for at least two years.

PSG and Chelsea are also watching developments, though yet to make a firm move.