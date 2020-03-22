<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City are confident that the threat of a Champions League ban will not spark a mass Etihad exodus.

In the five weeks since UEFA came down hard on the Premier League champions by hitting them with a two-year Euro suspension for breaking FFP regulations, not one member of Pep Guardiola’s squad has spoken to the club about their future.

Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez have all been linked with rival clubs since the Blues were hit by UEFA bosses.

The punishment also included a £25million fine.

City have launched an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a bid to have the verdict overturned.

Guardiola’s squad have been informed that the club believe they will prove their innocence.





And the Premier League champions have been encouraged by the reaction of their star players to their stance.

Guardiola has already to serve the final year of his contract – and City chances of persuading the Catalan to sign a new contract will be boosted if they win their appeal.

City will fight any attempt by UEFA to force through the ban next season if the current coronavirus crisis means they are unable to take their case to CAS this summer.

The Blues have been preparing their case for almost a year after allegations were made against them in a German magazine based on emails obtained through an illegal hack of the club’s computer systems.

They were hoping to present their evidence to CAS by the end of May.