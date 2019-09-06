<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona’s desperate attempt to offload Philippe Coutinho this summer saw Manchester City initially reject him.

After a disappointing 18 months in the Catalan capital, the Blaugrana made the decision to move the Brazilian on.

According to MARCA, their first port of call was the Premier League champions City.

However, they state that Pep Guardiola ultimately turned down that opportunity as he did not view Coutinho as a good fit for his side.

The Citizens weren’t the only side who were offered the former Inter man’s services.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were also made aware of his availability before Bayern eventually swooped.

The German champions have paid a fee of €8.5m to take Coutinho on loan for the coming campaign.

That deal also includes an option to make the move to Bavaria permanent – for a fee of €120m.