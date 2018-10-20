Champions Manchester City took over sole control at the top of the Premier League with an easy 5-0 win over Burnley, a seventh win from their opening nine games.

Unbeaten City took the lead in the 17th minute when Sergio Aguero slotted home from close range after clever play from Leroy Sane and David Silva for his seventh goal in seven games against Burnley.

City should have doubled their lead just before the break but Burnley keeper Joe Hart, facing his former club for the first time, produced a superb one-handed save to keep out a David Silva header and Aguero missed the follow-up.

Burnley stuck at their task until the 54th minute when they gifted City a second goal. Sane’s appeal for a penalty was turned down but the Clarets’ defence stopped and David Silva passed to the unmarked Bernardo Silva for a simple finish.

Two minutes later City put the game beyond Burnley when the visitors’ attempt to clear a corner fell to Fernandinho and he thumped home from outside the box.

City manager Pep Guardiola responded by bringing on Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who had not played since the opening game of the season due to a knee injury, much to the delight of the crowd.

A superb curling shot from Riyad Mahrez into the top corner made it 4-0 seven minutes from the end, and Sane turned in a late fifth.