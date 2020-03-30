<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City are one of a trio of clubs keeping tabs on highly-rated Sevilla defender Pablo Perez, according to Marca.

RB Leipzig are also said to be keen on the left-back, who has yet to appear for the club’s senior side but is said to be one of the most promising players in the youth system.

Ajax are said to be leading the chase for the 19-year-old, who Sevilla reportedly are keen to securing on a long-term contract.

The report continues that all three clubs would be willing to pay the release clause of the full-back, which is not clarified, but is said to be highly attainable.





Perez is so rated due to his natural ability, work ethic and attitude, ensuring that Perez has been training with the first-team squad at points this season and has been included in matchday squads.

He only joined Sevilla last summer from the nearby Nervión youth team and he is involved with the Spain Under-19 team.

Sevilla’s sporting director Monchi is set to meet with Perez’s agent to negotiate a new deal and secure his future at the club.