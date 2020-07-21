



Manchester City is in talks to sign former Chelsea player Nathan Ake from Bournemouth as the Etihad outfit set to shuffle their defence ahead of the summer.

The Bournemouth defender has been on the radar of Manchester City as the Cherries are likely to get relegated from the top division this season.

The Netherlands defender will be available for a cut-price fee, and Manchester City is reportedly interested in his service.





The report in Sky Sports indicates talks between Manchester City representatives and Bournemouth about Ake is ongoing, the defender still has a contract until 2022 and Bournemouth could cash in on the defender as they might be able to resist the offer from Manchester City for the service of the former Chelsea player.

Manchester City defence has been unable to cope since the exit of Vincent Kompany and the club is left with just a top-class centre-back defender Aymeric Laporte for the next season, considering the inconsistency and injury problems of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi.

Manchester City is not in the race alone as Manchester United and Chelsea are also keen on signing the 25-year-old defender this summer.