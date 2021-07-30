Manchester City table £100 million offer for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Manchester City have made their move for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish as the Telegraph report that the Premier League champions have made a transfer bid of £100m for the fan favourite.

The Telegraph write that the Manchester outfit’s bid comes after ‘days of discussions’ in an offer that would break the Premier League transfer record that Paul Pogba set when he returned to Man United.

It’s added that Pep Guardiola’s side are hopeful of reaching a transfer agreement over the next few days. Grealish will return to Villa for pre-season training on Monday.

We exclusively revealed earlier this summer that Grealish was set to head to the Citizens on a five-year deal, though it now seems that the playmaker will cost more than the expected £88m.

Grealish is still away on break due to his involvement with England at the Euros, the 25-year-old quickly became a fan favourite in the tournament, despite being handed just one start for the Three Lions.

The Telegraph reiterate that Villa have offered their club icon a new contract and that they’ve based their summer transfer window plans around keeping hold of Grealish.

Grealish has been one of the top-flight’s standout players since Villa returned to the Premier League in 19/20, he’s registered an impressive 14 goals and 18 assists over the last two seasons.