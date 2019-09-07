<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

With Aymeric Laporte unlikely to play again in 2019 after undergoing knee surgery, Manchester City have a predicament in defence.

John Stones and Nicolás Otamendi are the only senior centre-backs available to Pep Guardiola and an injury or loss of form to either of those two means the Premier League champions may be forced to use Fernandinho or Kyle Walker as a makeshift option.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, City are planning to address the problem by making a move for Inter Milan’s Milan Škriniar in January.

The Blues failed to sign a replacement for departing captain Vincent Kompany this summer despite being heavily linked with Harry Maguire prior to his £80m move to rivals Manchester United.

Calciomercato claim the Etihad Stadium outfit did make an attempt to sign Škriniar and will return for him when the transfer window re-opens in the New Year.

The Slovakian international joined Inter from Sampdoria in the summer of 2017 and has since established himself as one of the finest defenders in Serie A, if not the whole of Europe.

Having only signed a new deal a few months ago, the 24-year-old is under contract at San Siro until 2023 and is valued at approximately €60m.