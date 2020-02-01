<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City superstar Angelino has sealed a loan to RB Leipzig for the remainder of the season.

Manchester City signed the Spanish under-21 as a back up to Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko after the Etihad triggered a buy back clause to sign him from PSV.





Angelino was sensational in the few games he played for Manchester City and his form caught the attention of Leipzig and they could not hesitate to take the Spanish defender on loan.

Leipzig has the option to make the move permanent for £25million in the summer.

Angelino still has three years in his deal with the Premier League Champions.