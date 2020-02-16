<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City could reportedly have their 2014 Premier League title stripped if they are deemed to have breached financial rules.

City have been banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA due to “serious breaches” of their financial fair play rules.

However, City have appealed against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but if it is upheld it is likely that the Premier League will also investigate their past dealings.

And according to the Daily Mail a commission could deduct points retrospectively, meaning their 2014 title win may be in danger.

In the 2013/2014 season, City won the league in one of the closest title races in recent years, finishing on 86 points- just four ahead of Liverpool.





But according to UEFA, the period between 2012-2016 was when City overstated their sponsorship income, meaning that in theory the 2014 title win could be stripped and handed to Liverpool retrospectively.

It would be recalled that Juventus were stripped of their 2005 and 2006 Serie A titles after they were found guilty of illegal telephone interceptions involving referees.

Also, there are fears from City fans that their manager Pep Guardiola could move on at the end of the season if their European ban is not overturned.

And the likes of former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers are being linked with replacing him.