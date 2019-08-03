<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City forward Lukas Nmecha has joined Bundesliga side Wolfsburg on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old, who has made two Premier League appearances for City, spent last season on loan at Championship side Preston.

“Lukas is a young and hungry player, that fits perfectly with our game and club philosophy,” said Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schafer.

“He has done well in the last season in the second English league and in the internationals of the Under-21 national team and made himself noticed.

“We are very happy that he is taking the next step in his career with us.”

Nmecha, who was born in Germany before moving to England as a child, represented the Three Lions at youth level before switching his allegiance to back to the country of his birth last season.