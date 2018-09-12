Much travelled Bulgarian forward Valeri Bojinov has returned home to join top-flight newcomers Botev Vratsa until the end of the year after leaving Croatian club HNK Rijeka last month in a bid to resurrect his flagging career.

The 32-year-old was widely considered one of the most promising players in Italy when he moved to Fiorentina from Lecce for a reported fee of 13 million euros (£11.58 million) in January, 2005.

He also played for Juventus on loan.

The Bulgarian became the youngest non-Italian to play in Serie A when he made his debut as a 15-year-old on Jan. 27, 2002.

“(I feel) in Vratsa like I’m in New York. “I’m 32 but I still love football. It’s my passion and here is the right place for me,” the former Manchester City and Sporting striker said after signing a contract with Vratsa-based Botev.

Bojinov has played for 14 clubs in Italy, England, Portugal, Serbia, China, Switzerland and his homeland so far.