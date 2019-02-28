



Manchester City have announced a new 10-year kit deal with Puma.

It is the second-most lucrative in the Premier League at £65m, but also includes five of the seven clubs owned by the City Football Group.

The vast majority of the money from the deal will go to City in an arrangement that also covers the women and academy teams.

City will wear their new kit for the first time on their pre-season tour of Asia this summer, which will include matches in Japan and China.

Puma will also launch a special 125th anniversary kit next season which has been designed in conjunction with City fans.

The deal will come into effect on July 1, but Sichuan Jiuniu – the latest addition to the City Football Group – will be the first to wear a puma shirt when the Chinese season begins next month.

Yokohama F. Marinos and New York City are not included as part of the deal due to their current agreements with Adidas.