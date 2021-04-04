



Manchester City have reportedly made ‘initial enquiries’ over the potential summer signing of Inter striker Romelu Lukaku.

City have often played without a recognised centre forward this season, with their options thinning even further following the departure of Sergio Agüero.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Pep Guardiola wants to recruit a striker despite saying otherwise in recent press conferences and is willing to spend big.





Their main target is Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland although his price could be excessive, with Guardiola also sharing a difficult relationship with agent Mino Raiola.

Lukaku has enjoyed a prolific season in Serie A – scoring 20 goals and assisting eight in 27 appearances – with Inter currently eight points clear at the top.

The Nerrazzuri are, however, facing financial difficulties and would be unable to resist offers over €100m for their frontman.