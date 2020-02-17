<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling is set to remain at Etihad despite the Champions League ban.

Sterling is keen on remaining with the Premier League Champions despite growing interest from Real Madrid who is ready to spend £150 million to bring the fast-playing winger to the La Liga in the wake of the sanction.





The former Liverpool star is keen on sticking with Pep Guardiola’s side despite the hammer from UEFA.

Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015 and has gone to win two Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and FA Community Shield with the Etihad outfit.