<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City star Bernardo Silva opens to play with Lionel Messi at Barcelona ahead of the Champions League last 16 clashes with Real Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old Portugal international moves to Etihad from Monaco in 2017 and has become an integral part of their midfield where he amassing 29 goals and 33 assists in 139 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester City has been banned from European competitions for the next two years which leave plenty of speculation with Cityzen players with Barcelona eyeing €100m-rated Silva but the Premier League and Ligue 1 winner is currently getting ready to take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s former side, Real Madrid the Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday night.





Silva told SER Catalunya: “Barça with Messi is always very dangerous, PSG, with Neymar and Mbappé, is a team that without as much experience as Madrid or Barça, can do well. And we really want to.

“I play with Cristiano Ronaldo in the national team and if I played with Messi, being able to say that I played with the best in history would be a pleasure, but it is a complicated matter. At City or in Barça it will be welcome.”

The first leg will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, before the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium on March 17.