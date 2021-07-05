Manchester City star Joao Cancelo gets engaged to girlfriend Daniela Machado

Portuguese star Joao Cancelo is the second Manchester City player to confirm an engagement in the past fortnight after Riyad Mahrez’s proposal to Taylor Ward last month

Man City star Joao Cancelo has announced his engagement to stunning girlfriend Daniele Machado while on holiday in the Maldives.

Cancelo arranged the moment perfectly, popping the question to his childhood sweetheart on a picturesque beach.

Machado said yes to become the second City WAG to get engaged in a matter of weeks after Taylor Ward accepted Riyad Mahrez’s marriage proposal in Mykonos last month.

Cancelo and his new fiancee took to Instagram to share their happy news.

He posted a snap of the ring with the ‘Will you marry me’ sign in the background and a caption which read: “She said yes #blessed.”

His soon-to-be-wife uploaded a series of pictures showing the exact moment Cancelo got down on one knee, captioned: “I SAID YES! 04.07.21.”

The defender was quickly inundated with comments from his Man City and Portugal team-mates.

Diogo Dalot, Daniel Podence, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias were among the famous faces to congratulate the star.

While youngster Tommy Doyle commented: “Congratulations bro.”

Cancelo, who has a one-year-old daughter with Machado, enjoyed a great season with City last time around, making 43 appearances and winning the Premier League title for the first time.

Despite that success and his recent good news, the star’s summer got off to the worst possible start after he tested positive for coronavirus, forcing him to miss Portugal’s Euro 2020 campaign.