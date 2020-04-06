<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City star Kyle Walker is facing a £250,000 fine following allegations he broke quarantine rules to stage a sex party with two prostitutes.

Etihad bosses have launched a club investigation into the claims – and look set to hit the England defender with a fine of two weeks’ wages.

Reports alleged Walker and a friend paid more than £2,000 for two sex workers to visit his home last week – despite the country being in lockdown because of the pandemic.

It is claimed the two women left Walker’s home the following morning – on the same day he took to social media to urge the public to follow government guidelines on social distancing and protect the NHS by staying indoors.

Walker, 29, issued an apology and he said: “I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week.

“I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model.





“As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.”

A City spokesman said: “Manchester City are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules.

“Footballers are global role models and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in any way we can.

“Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts. We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure.”

Walker is not the first high profile star to step out of line during the current lockdown.

Last week Aston Villa fined Jack Grealish after the 24-year-old defied the ban against non-essential travel by going to visit a friend.