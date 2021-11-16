Manchester City star charged with two more counts of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two more counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The CPS said in a statement today that it had authorised Cheshire police to charge the defender with two additional counts of rape and Louis Saha Matturie, 40, with two additional counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, Cheshire, and Matturie of Edwin Court, Eccles, will appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on November 17.

Mendy, 27, now faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault which relate to four complainants over the age of 16.

He has been remanded in custody since his first appearance at the magistrates’ court on August 27.

So far no pleas have been entered to the charges.

At a previous hearing at the magistrates’ court, Christopher Stables, representing Mr Mendy, said that his client strenuously denies the allegations.

A provisional trial date was set for January 24 next year with an estimated length of two and a half weeks.

Following his charging by Cheshire Police in August, Manchester City said Mr Mendy, who the Blues signed from Monaco in 2017, had been suspended “pending an investigation.”

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete” they added.