Manchester City soft pedals in Erling Haaland pursuit

Manchester City have reportedly cooled their interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland.

A large-scale battle is set to commence for the Norway international’s signature next summer, with agent Mino Raiola hinting that a move elsewhere in 2022 is on the cards.

City are one of a number of sides tipped to do battle for Haaland’s services, with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid also thought to be keen.

However, Sport claims that City are not all that interested in signing Haaland due to the frosty relations between Raiola and manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola refused to comment on Haaland rumours during a recent press conference, although previous reports stated that City were not put off by a £47m agent fee for Raiola in a deal for the Dortmund man.

Haaland has already struck 17 goals and set up five more in 14 games this season, including 11 strikes from nine Bundesliga outings.