Manchester City signed promising Brazilian forward Kayky from Fluminense on Friday, with the teenager set to remain with the South American club until the end of this season.

City have paid a reported £8.5 million ($11 million) to sign Kayky, who has earned comparisons with Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

The 17-year-old winger was also being chased by Liverpool and Shakhtar Donetsk before agreeing to join the Premier League leaders.





“We are delighted to confirm we have reached an agreement with Fluminense regarding the future transfer of Kayky. The teenage forward will remain with Fluminense until the end of the Brazilian season,” City said on their official Twitter account.

Kayky has scored twice in eight first-team appearances for Fluminense in their state championship this year.

He also started the Brazilian club’s Copa Libertadores group match against River Plate on Thursday.