Manchester City are ready to break the bank for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.

According to the Mirror, City are ready to push ahead with an £80m transfer. The fee would be a world record for a defender.

Maguire, who was chased by Manchester United last summer, signed a new Leicester contract in September last year. With the deal running until 2023, Leicester won’t let him go cheaply.

The Foxes’ demands have seemingly seen United hesitate this summer, while City’s reported £280,000-a-week offer to the player is hard to compete with.

That leaves the Premier League champions as clear frontrunners for the defender.

The most expensive fee ever paid for a defender is currently the £75m Liverpool spent on Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.