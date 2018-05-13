Gabriel Jesus’ late winning goal for Manchester City against Southampton on Sunday saw the Premier League champions finish the season with 100 points, a new record.

Pep Guardiola’s side had already secured the record for most points in a single season in the English top flights heading into the final game at St Mary’s.

But Jesus took them into triple digits, making them the first team to complete the achievement, when he beat Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy after taking on Kevin De Bruyne’s excellent pass.

Guardiola’s side end the campaign with a host of records to their name. City have won the league with the biggest ever margin by finishing 19 points ahead of Manchester United, having also collected the most wins in a season and scored the most goals, with Jesus’ effort making it 106 in the league. Meanwhile, De Bruyne’s assist sees him finish top of the assist chart with 16.