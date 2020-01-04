<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City is monitoring the contract talks between Chelsea and Tammy Abraham’s representatives as they keen on hijacking the deal.

Abraham has been a new revelation for Frank Lampard’s team this season having scored 14 goals in the current campaign but his representative is a stall in negotiation for a new deal in recent weeks with Chelsea hierarchy-though it seems it would be solved soon.

The Nigerian descent is seeking parity with his fellow teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi in terms of wage, Odoi earns £180,00-a-week a demand Chelsea is unwilling to meet in Abraham’s case.

Le 10 Sport says City have spied their chance and are in contact with Abraham’s minders ‘to test the temperature’ and Manchester City has made it know to Abraham’s camp that they are set to make a move for the striker if Chelsea fails to meet up his wage demands.