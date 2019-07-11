Manchester City are reportedly set to complete the signing of América de Quito midfielder José Cifuentes this week.
Cifuentes starred for Ecuador at the Under-20 World Cup this summer and continues to attract interest from across Europe.
But according to Radio Caravana, City have put forward the ‘best proposal’ and will secure a deal for the 20-year-old imminently.
It’s understood that Cifuentes will be loaned out immediately to an unnamed Croatian side despite interest from Celtic.
The Premier League champions have a history of stockpiling South American talent, as seen with Douglas Luiz and Marlos Moreno.
City are also pursuing a deal for Juventus defender João Cancelo.
