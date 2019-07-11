<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City are reportedly set to complete the signing of América de Quito midfielder José Cifuentes this week.

Cifuentes starred for Ecuador at the Under-20 World Cup this summer and continues to attract interest from across Europe.

But according to Radio Caravana, City have put forward the ‘best proposal’ and will secure a deal for the 20-year-old imminently.

It’s understood that Cifuentes will be loaned out immediately to an unnamed Croatian side despite interest from Celtic.

The Premier League champions have a history of stockpiling South American talent, as seen with Douglas Luiz and Marlos Moreno.

City are also pursuing a deal for Juventus defender João Cancelo.